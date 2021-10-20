Urgent work is being carried out to stop flooding in Luton cemetery

Luton Council has begun work to avoid flooding and a build-up of mud at the Vale Cemetery.

Earlier this year, actions to deal with the immediate flooding issue were taken which included the introduction of a new bund and a tanker on site to pump water out. Following that independent experts were commissioned to undertake a full appraisal and design of the site to find a long-term solution to the drainage issues.

Recently borehole work took place to confirm how well water drains away and remedial drainage work started last month on the Butterfield Green Road site.

The Vale Cemetery in Luton (Google)

The scheme involves installing shallow ground drainage in the affected area in the north western corner, which continue to the south western corner of the site. The drains run underground to a balancing pond in the south western corner storing water which will slowly drain it through a borehole soakaway. This will allow water to bypass the clay and so drain away quicker and the pond will store water when rain is collected faster than it can soak away.

A council spokesperson said: “First and foremost we need to find a long term fix to the drainage issue and we hope these proposals will be the solution. We do face challenges though as we are dealing with a thick layer of clay on top of the soil which makes drainage difficult, and we have space restrictions in which to carry out the work.