Volunteers prep Whipsnade Zoo’s iconic lion ahead of re-chalk

A group of volunteers have been busy prepping the huge chalk lion on the hills next to Whipsnade Zoo ahead of resurfacing work.

The zoo has revealed its plans to completely re-chalk its iconic white lion this summer – using 1,100 tonnes of chalk.

Before that can begin, 20 volunteers have been getting the ‘White Lion’ ready by de-weeding it by hand. The rare, native flora and fauna nearby means no pesticides or machinery can be used.

Owen Craft, Director of Zoo Operations, said: “It’s already looking amazing, and that is thanks to the herculean efforts of our incredible volunteers – or the ‘white lion posse’, as they’ve been nicknamed!”

White Lion volunteers seen hand-clearing the chalk lion. Picture: Whipsnade Zoo

“These volunteers come from all walks of life – we’ve got nurses, teachers, and even a silversmith who has created a necklace version of the chalk beast, but they make

time to visit Whipsnade every Thursday - rain or shine - to care for the white lion, and many of them have been doing so since we first asked the local community for help in October 2023. We simply couldn’t have done this without them.”

The volunteers will be important especially in helping to spread and stamp down the chalk once it is delivered.

The white lion construction started in 1931, and it took two years to complete. During the Second World War, it was covered to prevent the Nazis from using it as a navigation point.

Owen continued: “The Whipsnade white lion has stood proud on the Dunstable Downs for almost 100 years, and we love how important it is to the local community. It holds

a special place in the hearts of so many people who have a connection to the area – whether they pass by it on their way to work or school, grew up seeing it shining out of the hillside, or for those flying into Luton Airport – the lion is a signal that they’re home.”

“By this summer, we’ll be well on our way to fully restoring the white lion with a fresh layer of chalk – meaning it’ll shine even brighter by the time we celebrate ZSL’s 200th anniversary in 2026.”