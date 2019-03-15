Watch as Luton school pupils explain why they're protesting to stop climate change

Luton school pupils boldly went on strike today to protest government inaction over climate change.

Shortly after 11.00am, groups of pupils from Stopsley High School and Luton Sixth Form marched to the town centre, chanting for an end to global warming while waving banners outside the town hall.

Youths protest government inaction over climate change

The Luton protest was organised by 16-year-old Cerys Wrigley, who was inspired by the mass protests across the UK on February 19.

Cerys said: "without a healthy planet and a healthy climate, we won’t have any politics to get involved with and I’m really hoping that young people’s voices will be heard."

They were joined by campaign group Friends of Wigmore Park and other protesters against Luton Airport's plans for expansion.

Youth climate activists are calling for four key demands of the UK government:

Stopsley High School pupils were among those who took part

> The government to declare a state of 'climate emergency'

> The government to inform the public about the seriousness of the situation

> The national curriculum to include ecological science as a subject

> To lower the voting age to 16