Wheelie bins on road surface are a 'dangerous hazard' - council warns Luton residents
Luton residents have been warned they must not obstruct motorists by placing their bins on road surfaces, after images were shared online.
One image shared on Facebook page 'Luton Keeing Safe' showed a row of wheelie bins placed just beyond the pavement.
It was uploaded with the message: "Parking in parts of Luton has become problematic. Wheelie bin reservation is now the norm."
The image prompted hundreds of comments from fellow users.
One woman posted: "It really gets on my nerves house owners thinking they own the mile radius around their home and no one is allowed to park but them.
"I once had a man put a home made parking ticket on my car as I dared park outside his home."
A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: "Waste bins should only be left outside of a property on the day of collection.
"Leaving bins in the road as a means of reserving a parking space is not only illegal, but it creates a potentially dangerous hazard for traffic and pedestrians alike.
"The council has the power to enforce action against residents who behave in this way."