Wheelie bins on road surface are a 'dangerous hazard' - council warns Luton residents

Wheelie bins left out in the road are a "dangerous hazard" according to the council

One image shared on Facebook page 'Luton Keeing Safe' showed a row of wheelie bins placed just beyond the pavement.

It was uploaded with the message: "Parking in parts of Luton has become problematic. Wheelie bin reservation is now the norm."

The image prompted hundreds of comments from fellow users.

One woman posted: "It really gets on my nerves house owners thinking they own the mile radius around their home and no one is allowed to park but them.

"I once had a man put a home made parking ticket on my car as I dared park outside his home."

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: "Waste bins should only be left outside of a property on the day of collection.

"Leaving bins in the road as a means of reserving a parking space is not only illegal, but it creates a potentially dangerous hazard for traffic and pedestrians alike.