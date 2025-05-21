Young learners take to the great outdoors thanks to new classroom at primary school near Luton

Children enjoy lessons in the new outdoor classroom. Picture: Cockernhoe CofE Primary School,

Pupils at a primary school are getting closer to nature thanks to a new outdoor classroom.

It means the students at Cockernhoe CofE Primary School no longer have to rely on books alone when learning about the environment – instead getting outside and hands-on.

The school was able to create the outdoor classroom thanks to a grant from the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation – Greener Future Fund.

And it says it’s just part of its vision to bring sustainability into the curriculum – with a special focus on biodiversity and conservation.

Lessons in this new outdoor space cover a range of topics, from the importance of pollinators and wildlife conservation to practical skills such as planting trees and creating wildlife habitats.

Headteacher Simon Philby explained: “This new outdoor classroom will be a game-changer for our students, helping to bring learning to life outside the traditional classroom setting.

“We are grateful for the funding from the Greener Future Fund, which will not only enhance the overall learning experience but also support our goal of increasing biodiversity on school grounds. The project is a perfect fit for our ongoing commitment to creating a sustainable future.”

The classroom is set in the school’s ‘forest area’, which features a variety of native plants and trees, which are habitats for local wildlife.