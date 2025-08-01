£145million is up for grabs in tonight’s Euromillions draw | submit

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The EuroMillions jackpot is £145m tonight, just before the National Lottery suspends ticket sales and payouts for a 36-hour upgrade

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EuroMillions jackpot has climbed to £145 million for tonight’s draw, just hours before the National Lottery shuts down ticket sales and prize claims for a major technology upgrade.

From 11pm on Saturday 3 August, all draw-based game entries and in-store prize claims will be suspended across the UK for around 36 hours, with services expected to resume on Monday morning. The National Lottery app and website will also go offline during the pause, which is being described by operator Allwyn as the biggest system upgrade in its 31-year history.

Players hoping to take part in this weekend’s Lotto or Thunderball draws, or check results, are being urged to act before Saturday night’s deadline. Scratchcards will remain available in shops, and results will still be viewable on YouTube. Customers can also still access lottery syndicate services such as You Play We Play.

Tonight’s £145 million EuroMillions jackpot is already generating huge interest. It comes just months after the prize pot reached its record-breaking £208 million cap. If there is no winner this evening, the jackpot could roll over again and edge closer to that maximum once more.

For players looking to boost their odds without relying on last-minute shop visits or digital access, syndicate services such as You Play We Play (available via Wowcher) remain unaffected by the temporary shutdown. These third-party platforms allow users to join managed groups and enter hundreds of official National Lottery lines per draw, with any prizes shared between members.

While syndicates do not guarantee a win, they offer significantly more entries for a lower cost. Tickets are purchased in advance, which means they are unaffected by this weekend’s suspension.

Book your syndicate lines now through Wowcher here.

This article was produced with the help of AI tools to assist with sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed and verified by a National World journalist before publication.

National World Play Euromillions with 500 lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets £ 9.00 Buy now Buy now If you’re dreaming of one of those huge European jackpots, the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate deal is hard to beat. For just £9, you’ll get an incredible 500 Euromillions syndicate lines plus 500 genuine Millionaires Raffle tickets. All tickets are official National Lottery entries, bought and managed by You Play We Play, so you’re not betting — you’re really playing. By joining a 50-person syndicate, you massively increase your chances of winning while sharing the fun and the prizes with your group. The draws happen every Tuesday and Friday, giving you two shots each week at jackpots that can top £200 million. Ready to aim for life-changing winnings? Join your discounted Euromillions syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Play Set for Life with 500 lines for steady wins £ 7.50 Buy now Buy now If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher’s Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws. Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you’re part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes. At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun. Sign up for your Set for Life syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133