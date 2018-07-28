Everyone is a gold medal winner at Luton nursery

Everybody was a winner when Seabrook Day Nursery in Luton staged its annual sports day, with races for all family members and fund-raising for charity.

Gold medals were handed out to all the children taking part as they raced and toddled to finishing lines, but it was the parents’ races which generated the most heated competition.

Emma Brodigan, manager of the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ nursery in Lewsey Road, said: “The parents’ events are always hotly contested and provide a lot of fun for all the spectators, especially the children.

“We are very lucky; our parents are enthusiastic and hugely supportive of all events at the nursery.”

In addition to a variety of races staged for the children, including an obstacle course, there were races for mothers, fathers and staff teams, and fresh fruit pots and water were sold to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The nursery has adopted the charity for a year-long fundraising drive and raised nearly £100 from the day’s sales.