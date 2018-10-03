Exciting new technologies to assist disabled people showcased in Dunstable

Amazing new technologies for disabled people were on display in Dunstable on Monday, with the Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Cynthia Gresham stopping by to see the inventions.

The Disability Resource Centre hosted the innovation day of assistive technology for disabled people, at its headquarters in Poynters Road.

Also in attendance were the mayors of Dunstable and Houghton Regis, as well as more than 150 visitors keen to see the exhibition and activities on offer.

There were over 20 presenters coming from across the region and as far as Cheshire to display some of the amazing new pieces of equipment, from the miraculous robotic arms and incredible stand up wheelchairs; to the more practical adjustable beds, waterproof bedding that feels like cotton and light weight grabbers.

Alzheimer’s UK and Sight Concern Bedfordshire were on hand to provide practical information and there were number of other presentations on assistive technology, medical herbalism and social prescription. Local authorities and clinical commissioning groups presented the several innovations in the field of health and social care.

A group of students from Chiltern School joined in the activities and particularly enjoyed some motivational taster sessions by Motivation and Co.

The Lord Lieutenant visited each stand and activity, remarking on all the valuable work and her enjoyment of the event. She later took to twitter and said: “Excellent to be back at the Disability Resources Centre today to witness the incredible support they give to our community in Bedfordshire. Well done to all involved”.

The Chief Executive of The Disability Resource Centre, Melanie Hawman said: “Innovation is not simply a design field, it is the way that we approach life and here at The Disability Resource Centre we are proud to be able to offer a unique service which incorporates both the tried and tested, with the totally brand new.

“Technology has made huge advances in the health and social care field in recent years and as a centre for independent living The Disability Resource Centre is a strong advocate for any invention or innovation that will aid disabled people, those with health conditions, their families and carers”.