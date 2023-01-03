Expect 'huge delays' as double decker bus gets stuck under Luton bridge
People in Luton are being warned to expect traffic chaos in the town after a double decker bus has got stuck under a railway bridge.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue sent out a warning on social media at around 9.35 this morning (Tuesday) saying emergency services were at the scene near Church Street and Hitchin Road.
The incident comes as many people are starting back to work and school after the long festive break
On Twitter the service said: “Luton crews are in attendance at the railway bridge on Church Street, #Luton where a double decker bus has got stuck under the bridge. We are working with @bedspolice @networkrail to make the scene safe.
“Expect huge delays”
