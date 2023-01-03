News you can trust since 1891
Expect 'huge delays' as double decker bus gets stuck under Luton bridge

People in Luton are being warned to expect traffic chaos in the town after a double decker bus has got stuck under a railway bridge.

By Lynn Hughes
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 11:48am
Emergency services at the scene. PIC: Kelly Phillips
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue sent out a warning on social media at around 9.35 this morning (Tuesday) saying emergency services were at the scene near Church Street and Hitchin Road.

The incident comes as many people are starting back to work and school after the long festive break

On Twitter the service said: “Luton crews are in attendance at the railway bridge on Church Street, #Luton where a double decker bus has got stuck under the bridge. We are working with @bedspolice @networkrail to make the scene safe.

“Expect huge delays”

Are you in the area and has it impacted on your travels this morning? Or were you stuck on the bus as it hit the bridge? Send us your pictures and your experiences to [email protected]