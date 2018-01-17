Extreme Cake Makers stars Luton baker

A baker from Luton returned to TV screens on Monday as the second series of The Extreme Cake Makers premiered.

Karisha Pithwa owns a luxury cake company, Creme De La Cakes, and will feature on the Channel 4 show for the second time. The show sees Rufus Hound follow the success and failures of a group of elite bakers who try to produce extreme cakes.

Karisha with her favourite cake she has made

The 27-year-old started baking when she was at university before progressing to making birthday cakes for family and friends and then moving on to wedding cakes.

She said: “The show follows us as we bake, decorate and show the cakes to the clients, it also captures their reactions, it was great fun and I really enjoyed it, but I was also nervous.

“My cake designs are extreme, I always try to go for the wow factor and think outside the box.

“My favourite cake to make was the one with a water fountain inside which was set up at The Shard, it was on Tuesday’s episode.

Karisha and a hanging wedding cake she made

“One of the most difficult cakes was the 7ft wedding cake which had six animated screens in it. There was so much work on the design that it was a minimum of 10 hour days for seven days to get it finished, but the end result was worth it!”

Since being on TV she has raised her profile with people asking her to do talks to children about following their dreams. She said: “My advice is to follow your dream, be prepared to work hard and if you want something you can make it happen.

“I started off baking at university and now I have my own business and featured on a TV show.”

The Extreme Cake Makers is on weekdays at 5.30pm.