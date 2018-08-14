Families woken and residents furious after fireworks set off at 2am in Luton

Families were left livid after thoughtless pranksters set off fireworks in the early hours of the morning – leaving behind a scattered mess in their wake.

Dozens of calls were made to the police after fireworks were set off in the corner of Barnfield College playing fields off New Bedford Road at around 2am on Monday morning.

The fireworks were set off here

Despite many phone calls, Bedfordshire Police was unable to arrive before the culprits had fled due to other incidents taking place.

One angry mum wrote on Facebook: “I was in tears last night because I was so tired, have a three-year-old and a one-year-old who were woken up.

“It took me until 4am to get the baby back to sleep, my toddler was so scared he was shaking and went to hide away from the scary noises – I’m fuming.”

Another man added: “Those who set off the fireworks at 2am are not only mind numbingly stupid but the most inconsiderate dumbheads ever.

“Not only was I woken up but my dog was scared stupid. To make it worse, they didn’t even clean up their fireworks after.”

Representatives of the ward Cllrs David Franks an Rachel Hopkins have complained to both police and the council on behalf of residents.

Cllr Franks, who is leader of the Liberal Democrats on Luton Borough Council, said: “It is obviously grossly irresponsible and shows a complete disregard for residents who were disturbed.

“Complaints have come from a wide area, not just the immediate neighbours of the playing field.”

Cllr Franks added that other incidents had been reported, including one which took place at 1.30am, [on a different night] but there was a limit on what could be done without the addresses of the culprits.

Cllr Rachel Hopkins added: “I’m very aware how upset many people in the Barnfield and Bushmead area have been with the late night fireworks, which kept people and their kids awake and upset pets, especially dogs.

“Everyone should know that the law says that you must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am unless its a specific occasion such as Bonfire night, New Year’s Eve or Diwali.

“I did contact the local police to report the 2am fireworks, as did many residents, as it really was unacceptable.

“I also saw the mess that was left behind on the grass which again was inconsiderate – about 10 burnt out boxes.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called to reports of fireworks being set off in Old Bedford Road, Luton, at approximately 2am this morning (Monday).

“Officers attended the scene, however the individuals thought to be involved had dispersed.

“Each call we receive is assessed on THRIVE – Threat, Harm, Risk, Investigative opportunity, Vulnerability and Engagement - and resources are allocated accordingly.

“At the time of the reports, our officers in the area were responding to a number of events, including several domestic abuse incidents, a missing person and concerns of welfare of a man. Unfortunately, this meant that, on this occasion, those involved had left the scene before officers were able to attend.

“Intelligence received from the reports has been passed to our investigations team, and anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call 101 or visit the reporting section on our website.”

