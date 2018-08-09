Family Food First on mission for nutrition in Luton

An award-winning public health programme which has been changing the lives of Luton children is encouraging the community to back its nutrition mission.

The Family Food First (FFF) programme aims to reduce health inequalities and improve outcomes of children aged five and under, working with nurseries, pre-schools and children’s centres to encourage little ones to take care of their bodies and diet.

The service is commissioned by Luton Borough Council through its ‘Flying Start’ partnership and has been running in Luton for 19 years.

Mr Dave, training depot nursery manager, explained how FFT has helped his staff, and the young tots.

He said: “The Family Food First team are full of good ideas and have been happy to visit us and speak to parents at family breakfasts and parent’s evenings here at the nursery.

“Parents now bring fruit platters to celebrate their child’s birthday, which the children love. We have also benefited from their advice, as we review our menus.”

Early years settings can voluntarily sign up and receive accreditation on the FFT programme by demonstrating good practice, such as donating food to the community and Luton Foodbank, composting, hosting food and health education events, and growing some of their own food.

Meanwhile, the passionate FFT team is comprised of dietitians, nutritionists and health professionals led by Emma Cronly-Dillon, an advanced specialist dietitian for public health, all hoping to reduce obesity and tooth decay, and promote good nutrition, oral health, andexercise.

>Flying Start is a partnership between the Luton Borough Council together with the Pre-school Learning Alliance and its partners, communities and parents.

>cambscommunityservices.nhs.uk/what-we-do/bedfordshire-services/nutrition-dietetics/family-food-first