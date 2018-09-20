Family fun day in Luton to thank the community for their support

The Mary Seacole Housing Association is celebrating the success of its first free Community Open-Air Cinema.
The family event on Saturday attracted over 500 people who enjoyed watching Despicable Me 3 and traditional Peter Rabbit.
Friends of Mary Seacole organised the event to give something back to the community.
Elaine Cruise, from the organisation, said: “It was great to see families come out and enjoy the movies, we look forward to offering this again next year.
“It was a wonderful day for Mary Seacole and our generous partners who put funding into the Open-Air Cinema for the community.”
Many volunteers from Mary Seacole and corporate partners, including Elmecom Electrical, A-Plan Insurance, Spicer & Co Accountancy, Deakin-White, and Tesco also helped the day to run smoothly.
The Mary Seacole Association enables homeless people to develop the skills they need to move from a state of dependence to that of independence.