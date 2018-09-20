Family fun day in Luton to thank the community for their support

The Mary Seacole Housing Association is celebrating the success of its first free Community Open-Air Cinema.

The family event on Saturday attracted over 500 people who enjoyed watching Despicable Me 3 and traditional Peter Rabbit.

Mary Seacole Housing Association Community Open Air cinema

Friends of Mary Seacole organised the event to give something back to the community.

Elaine Cruise, from the organisation, said: “It was great to see families come out and enjoy the movies, we look forward to offering this again next year.

“It was a wonderful day for Mary Seacole and our generous partners who put funding into the Open-Air Cinema for the community.”

Many volunteers from Mary Seacole and corporate partners, including Elmecom Electrical, A-Plan Insurance, Spicer & Co Accountancy, Deakin-White, and Tesco also helped the day to run smoothly.

The Mary Seacole Association enables homeless people to develop the skills they need to move from a state of dependence to that of independence.