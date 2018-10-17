Family fun this Hallowe’en at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Three tiger cubs and a group of ring-tailed lemurs got into the Hallowe’en spirit on Tuesday, October 16, ahead of Boo at the Zoo, ZSL’s annual celebration of scary family fun.

Keepers at the zoo carved huge pumpkins for each of the zoo’s endangered Amur tiger cubs, and brushed them with intriguing scents including blood and catnip.

Lemur with a pumpkin ahead of Boo at the Zoo. Photo by Whipsnade Zoo. October 2018

The zoo’s group of ring-tailed lemurs also got in on the action, keepers prepared a series of small pumpkins filled with banana and other tasty treats, which were hung from ropes in their enclosure as part of an obstacle course.

Team leader Donovan Glyn said: “Our curious and playful tiger cubs love to investigate and explore new things, and they were delighted to discover the terrifying treats.”

Boo at the Zoo runs from Saturday, October 20, to Wednesday, October 31.

Normal entry charges apply, for tickets, or more information, visit www.zsl.org.

Tiger with a pumpkin ahead of Boo at the Zoo. Photo by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo October 2018