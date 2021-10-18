Family launches GoFundMe page in memory of Leighton Buzzard man killed in horror crash

The family of a man who died in a road traffic collision on the A5 near Heath and Reach have been paying tribute to "the life of the party" after launching a fundraising page to help with the cost of his funeral.

Jason 'Jay' McGovern, died alongside three friends when their black BMW M5 was involved in a serious collision near the Flying Fox roundabout at around 3.40am on October 10.

The 46-year-old, from Roosevelt Avenue in Leighton Buzzard, had only married his long term partner Sharon, at All Saints Church in the town, two months earlier.

The accident scene and, inset, Jason 'Jay' McGovern

Now his family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs and so far just over £2,000 has been pledged. See here

His stepdaughter Marcella Clarke told the LBO: "He loved life, when he walked in a room you always knew he was there."

In a statement his family said: “Jay was a man of many personalities. He was generous, funny and silly at times. He would do anything to help those he cared about.

“Jay had his faults but he was well loved by those who really knew him and regarded him as a friend.

“Jay will be truly missed, especially by his wife of two months and partner for 14 years Sharon McGovern, his step daughter Marcella Clarke and his granddaughter.”

Jay, who worked as a self employed electrician, was the son of Valerie Closs, father to Joe Jack and brother to Daniel Wilson.