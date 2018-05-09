Family pay tribute to Luton man Waryam Hussain

Tributes have been paid to a young man who died following a stabbing in Luton on Sunday.

Waryam Hussain, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene in Bishopscote Road at around 4.40pm.

A murder investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

His family stated: “Waryam was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew who was close to his niece and nephews. He was a keen footballer and a real family man.

“He was one of the nicest people to be around, was a well-liked member of the community and had lots of friends.

“He was close to his family and will be missed so much by his family and friends.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact police by calling 101, quoting Operation Penybont.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111