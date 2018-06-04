Family pays tribute to 62-year-old man from Luton who died in a crash last week

The family of a man from Luton, who passed away following a crash last week, have paid tribute to the 62-year-old.

David Edgar passed away in hospital after his silver Kia Picanto was in a collision with a black Audi Quattro RS on the B655 Hitchin Road, between Hexton and Pegsdon, just before 1.15pm on Wednesday, May 30.

Family pays tribute to David Edgar

His children Catherine, Iain and Vicki issued the following statement: “Dave was a kind man with a heart full of warmth and kindness for those that knew him.

“He always thought of others ahead of himself, when perhaps he should have been more selfish, but that just wasn’t Dave.

“He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and friend.

“Dave had struggled to come to terms with the death of his wife, our mother, in late 2016, however, in recent months had begun to look forward to life again with a big smile on his face.

“This tragic event has left us dazed and broken. We will miss Dave more than words can express.”

The following statement is from David’s brother, Eric: “David was just bouncing back from the recent loss of his wife and recovering from a life-changing illness.

“His sudden and unnecessary death has left his family and friends devastated.

“He was one of life’s most generous, decent, hard-working and caring people. He was our rock.

“His family and friends will never forget him. David, we miss you so much – may you rest in peace.”

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

The black Audi Quattro RS was travelling east towards Hitchin and the silver Kia Picanto was travelling west towards Hexton.

Officers are keen to talk to the occupants of the Audi, who were not at the scene when they arrived.

They are believed to be four men described as Asian and in their late teens or early 20s.

Inspector Jamie Langwith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are particularly keen to speak to the four occupants of the Audi, as well as anyone who was travelling along the Hitchin Road around the time of the collision and has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

“Someone may have captured footage of what happened prior to, or after, the collision and this would be extremely useful to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact police on 101, or email FCIUsouth@Herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting ISR 355 of May 30.