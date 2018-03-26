Family pays tribute to ‘full of life’ teenager who died after he was stabbed in Luton

The family of a teenager who died after he was stabbed in Luton have paid tribute to him.

Azaan Kaleem, 18, from Luton, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, after he was stabbed in Hartfield Road on Thursday evening.

A murder investigation has been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and enquiries are ongoing.

Azaan’s family have issued the following statement:

“Azaan (AJ) was a full-of-life 18-year-old. He was a handsome young man who was always ready to help others and extremely kind at heart.

“He will live on in the hearts and memories of his loved ones and friends.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact police by calling 101, quoting Operation Bowen.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.