Far-right activist denied entry to UK after ‘distributing racist material in Luton’

A far-right Canadian activist has been banned from entering the UK after displaying provocative posters in Luton.

22-year-old Lauren Southern was detained at Calais today and presented with a Home Office letter which stated: “By your own admission, on the 24 February 2018 you were involved in the distribution of racist material in Luton.

“I believe that your actions whilst in the United Kingdom present a threat to the fundamental interests of society and to the public policy of the United Kingdom.”

On February 24, Southern was photographed outside Five Guys restaurant in Luton town centre alongside two other activists, displaying posters which stated “Allah is a Gay God” superimposed against a rainbow pattern.

The issue has sparked fierce debate on Twitter.

Mike Stuchbery posted: “‘Allah is a gay god’ - yeah, that’s not going to upset folks in Luton. Quite right she was knocked back. We don’t need any more trouble around here when we’ve got muttons like you running around.”

But others have criticised the ban. Right-wing pundit Katie Hopkins tweeted: “Dear @AmberRuddHR - you have detained @Lauren_Southern in Calais and prevented her entering the U.K. She is a Christian Conservative. You have sided with Islamists of Luton. You need to make better decisions ma’am.”

Tommy Robinson added: “It looks like they are about to deport @Lauren_Southern from not just Britain but from Europe. The racism they speak about is the enforcement of blasphemy laws . Lauren criticised Islam in Luton she never mentioned or spoke about race. These are dark times for Britain.”