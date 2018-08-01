Farewell to fantastic Richmond Hill headteacher Jill Miller after 42 years of service at school

Richmond Hill Primary School has bid a fond farewell to its “fantastic” headteacher Jill Miller – who is stepping down after 42 years of dedicated service.

Mrs Miller joined the school in 1976 working as a home economics teacher before becoming acting head in 2003 and headteacher in 2004.

Under her leadership, the school has doubled in size and now grown across two sites. Richmond Hill was judged ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted at its last inspection.

On July 12, staff, pupils and parents came together for an ‘East Meets West’ festival to mark Mrs Miller’s retirement.

She told Luton News: “It’s a little bit emotional, this has been a long time coming but I wouldn’t a change a thing, I’ve had a fabulous time here.

“I first came here as a supply teacher and thought it would just be temporary, but as soon as I stepped through these doors I knew I never wanted to leave.

“The years rolled by and it’s been my life. I’ve always loved the fun of working with the children, seeing their lives change and sharing all those special moments – it’s been wonderful.”

Fellow teacher David Lloyd paid tribute to Mrs Miller and said: “She is an incredible headteacher who really supports and values creativity.

“The festival was the perfect occasion for us to mark her retirement and celebrate and acknowledge her invaluable contribution and guaranteed legacy.”