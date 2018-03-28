Farley Hill drugs gang jailed more than 10 years

Three members of a gang which supplied drugs across Farley Hill have been jailed for more than ten years after police found 130 wraps of cocaine and heroin hidden under a sofa cushion.

Amar Khan, Irfan Khan and Badar Parvez were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday following an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team.

Officers recovered 89 wraps of cocaine and 42 wraps of heroin hidden underneath a cushion of a sofa during a warrant at a property in Lachbury Close, Luton, in November 2016.

A mobile phone was also seized and was found to contain a number of text messages relating to drug supply. Further enquiries led officers to execute a warrant at a property in Felmersham Road, Luton two months later. During the warrant, officers recovered cash, drug related paraphernalia, further mobile phones and a key to a Mercedes.

On searching the vehicle, officers found 100 wraps of Class A drugs and paperwork confirming the purchase of the vehicle by Amar Khan.

Amar Khan, 28, of Longcroft Road, Luton, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin at a trial in March and sentenced to six years in prison.

Irfan Khan, 24, of Lachbury Close, Luton, pleaded guilty to money laundering and was jailed for two years. His sentence will run consecutively to another five-and-a-half year sentence that he is currently serving.

Badar Parvez, 21, of Felmersham Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

DS Mark Pugh said: “Both Amar and Irfan oversaw the distribution of drugs within the Farley Hill area, and our investigation leads us to believe they were running quite an established business. I hope others who are entrenched in serious organised criminality realise that crime doesn’t pay and that eventually police will catch up to you.

“The Boson team, which is dedicated to tackling gun and gang criminality, will continue to put pressure on those who cause harm to our communities. Bedfordshire should be a safe place for all our residents, and we will continue to do all we can to tackle this kind of activity.”

Anyone who has any information about drug-related activity in their area is asked to report it via www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.