Fashion desginer preparing to host her first show in Luton to thank her customers

A fashion designer is hosting a fashion event party at the G Casino in Luton on Thursday, November 22.

Eleanor Dixon, 26, founder of ELLDXN, started her company two years ago after working in the fashion industry and getting a degree in fashion design.

The former Cardinal Newman student is hosting her first fashion show to give people the chance to see her designs and thank her customers for their support over the last two years. The event starts at 7pm and guests will have a two-course meal followed by a fashion show of Eleanor’s designs.

She said: “I started the company because I wanted to give women the chance to shop somewhere that would be exclusive to them, I design the dresses and then have a very small factory in China that I personally got together to make the dresses in a limited edition amount. After two years of selling online I would like to give my audience a chance to go through the collection in real life and not just on a screen, this also gives me and opportunity to thank everyone for their support over the past two years.”

Eleanor sells women’s party dresses, including dresses with sequins, lace and satin.

She added: “The idea behind the brand is that I design them and then I create them in small packages, so that they are unique.

“The one thing I always hate is if you go to a party and someone is wearing the same outfit as you, the dresses are for people who want to be different and stand out.”

To view Eleanor’s designs visit: www.elldxn.co.uk.