Festival of Transport zooms to Luton this Sunday

The Luton Festival of Transport is back in the town for its 27th year with over 1,000 classic vehicles to admire.

On Sunday, June 10, families can head down to Stockwood Park, Farley Hill, to see everything from cars to campervans, and motorbikes to buses, dating from 1911 onwards.

The charity event is to raise money to support local charities, clubs and groups, including Luton Somaries Rotary Club.

Organsier, Marian Reilly, Chiltern Vehicle Preservation Group, said: “Once you’ve looked at all the classics you can wander round the many autojumble stalls where you might pick up that elusive part for your car or bike, and there’s lots of craft and charity stalls, too, as well as food, a bar and music.”

Entertainment also includes a dog show, magic show, and a performance from The Bees Cheerleaders.

There will also be blue and yellow open-top bus, taking punters to visit the Vauxhall Heritage Museum.

The festival is open from 10am until 4pm. Public entry is £5 per adult; £1 per child; £10 for a family ticket; £2 for a pensioner. Classic vehicle entry is £8, including your passengers.

The organiser, Chiltern Vehicle Preservation Group, is still looking for charities which need support.

> http://www.cvpg.net/luton-festival-of-transport/