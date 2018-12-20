Festive fun with the Luton Alzheimer’s Society

People living with dementia and their carers enjoyed a Christmas party hosted by the Luton Alzheimer’s Societyat Hope Church.

Guests were welcomed by the Mayor of Luton, cllr Naseem Ayub, they enjoyed a buffet and a live performance from the Last of the Summer Ukuleles. Pat Mooney, a dementia awareness campaigner, was the compare for the party.

Some of the people who attended the party which included a live band, a buffet prepared by carers and party games such as dress up a snowman.

Pat said: “Coming to this event makes me feel part of the community in Luton and helps to create awareness that our lives do not stop just because we have Dementia.”

The party gave people living with dementia, their carers, residents from a care home in Luton, and other community groups the chance get into the festive spirit.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Society or to get involved with volunteering in Luton call 01582 470910.