Festive joy as Santa came to Luton on Saturday

Father Christmas and a host of walkabout entertainers added a burst of festive joy to the town centre streets in Luton on Saturday.

Luton Business Improvement District(BID) arranged for Santa, Mrs Claus, Christmas elves, stilt walkers, jugglers and dancers to meet and greet families as they performed throughout the town centre.

Stuart Sadler, Luton BID director, said: “The festive-themed entertainers brought real fun and joy to the town centre.

“We’ve been thrilled with the positive feedback about the Christmas entertainment we’ve organised this year, reinforcing our commitment to promote Luton town centre and bring more visitors into the area during December and all year round.”