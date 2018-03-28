Fifth teenager charged with murder of Azaan Kaleem in Luton

A fifth teenager has been charged with murder, after 18-year-old Azaan Kaleem died from stab wounds on Saturday.

Mr Kaleem, from Luton, succumbed to his injuries following an incident in Hartsfield Road on Thursday, March 22.

Callum Smith, 19, of Carriage Crescent, Luton, has been charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

Four teenagers from Luton have already been charged in relation to the incident.

Rashaan Ellis, 18, of Derwent Road, and Reece Bliss-McGrath, 19, of Exton Avenue, were both charged on Monday, March 26, with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. A further 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder and affray.

All four appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday and were remanded in custody.