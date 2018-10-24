Filming with US star Steve Guttenberg was ‘amazing’

A production company from Luton who recently filmed with American actor Steve Guttenberg have converted him to a Hatters fan.

Voodoo Productions based on Brompton Road, have been filming for a psychological Thriller ‘Heckle’ and last week Steve Guttenberg, from Police Academy, filmed with them in Hertfordshire. The film Heckle is about a stand-up comedian who encounters a seemingly insane heckler, who becomes his stalker.

Jane Ledsom, a producer for Voodoo Productions and a massive Hatters fan, worked with Steve during filming and got him to wear her Luton scarf.

She said: “Steve is very dedicated to his part, he usually plays very fun and comical characters, this role is quite dark and he is actually relishing it.

“Forget the fame thing, he’s one of nicest people I’ve ever met, he had time for everybody, was caring, chatty and utterly hilarious. The preparation and research he put in to his role was clear to see on screen and it was fascinating seeing him work. The stories he told and the insights he gave us were truly inspirational. What an amazing experience.”

The production team hope to release the film in January.

Mike Willoughby and James de Val formed Voodoo Theatre in 2014 and a year later Voodoo Productions was created, Jane joined the team in 2017.

She said: “It is nice for me to work on a project in my local area. It is great to be back working here, I am a massive Hatters fan, we actually had to film at Stevenage’s football ground and I made sure I wore my Luton Town scarf.

“Steve messaged me on Sunday morning to ask if Luton won or in his words ‘my new fave team’.”