Fire breaks out at sheltered accommodation in Marsh Farm with 20 people treated for smoke inhalation

Ambulance crews treated 20 people for smoke inhalation after a fierce fire broke out at a sheltered accommodation unit in Marsh Farm in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze broke out shortly before midnight at Hickman Court in Copenhagen Close, Luton, which contains 38 flats for elderly residents.

Hickman Court [Google]

A heavy emergency service presence remained in place throughout the night, with two casualties taken to hospital.

A Beds Fire and rescue spokesman said: “Crews from Luton and Stopsley were called to a fire in a ground floor flat in Hickman Court, Luton at midnight today

“Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel and jets to extinguish the fire.

“Crews walked residents to safety, and rescued two casualties from the premises.

“20 people were treated by the Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation and two casualties were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“The fire caused 25% damage to the flat and 100% smoke damage, a further 20% smoke damage was caused to the common area.

“The fire will be subject to a fire investigation to identify how the fire started.”

Luton Borough Council, which runs Hickman Court, has been contacted for further comment.