Fire crews rushed to Houghton Regis house blaze - and manage to confine damage to just one room

Fire crews rushed to a house blaze in Houghton Regis on Sunday – and their swift response meant the damage was confined to just one room.

Two fire engines from Luton and one from Dunstable raced to the scene on St Michael’s Avenue at around 10.30am on Sunday, along with the Incident Command Unit from Leighton Buzzard.

A fire in a first-floor bedroom of a two-storey house had broken out and had caused damage to the first floor which was also very smoke logged.

Pictures show the fire and smoke damage

Four firefighters in breathing apparatus, one safety jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Fortunately, all residents were accounted for, and the scene was made safe. Bedfordshire Police also attended.

A spokesman for the service said: “Swift intervention from crews allowed this fire to be contained to just the upstairs bedroom.