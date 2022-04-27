Fire crews tackle roof fire at Dunstable factory

The fire was contained to the roof area of the factory, at the Chiltern Park Industrial Estate, and all persons were accounted for.

Beds Fire & Rescue sent seven appliances along with an Incident Command Unit and Technical Rescue Unit (TRU) from Dunstable.

The TRU, equipped with ropes and other rescue equipment, was sent to support crews working at height.

The fire at Signature Flatbreads

Some crews have already left the scene leaving others to assess the building damage and also ensure that the scene is left safe.

>This is the second roof fire at the factory after fire broke out at the premises two years ago.

Emergency services rushed to the burning unit at 3.30pm on April 22, 2020, fighting flames which spread up to the warehouse roof.