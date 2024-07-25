Fire at the property. Picture: Beds Fire and Rescue

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has reminded smokers about discarding of cigarettes properly after six crews were sent to tackle a house fire in Caddington.

Just before 10am yesterday (Thursday), six crews and an aerial ladder were called to a house fire in Collings Well Close. When they arrived, the fire was on the first floor and roof space of the terraced property, and was spreading into next door.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they used hose reels to extinguish the fire from inside the house and jets from the outside to make sure it did not spread.

The fire service said: “There was extensive fire damage to the first floor of the house, with further damage to its ground floor, as well as damage to the roof space of the adjacent property.”

Nobody was injured but the ambulance service was on scene to support, and police closed Chaul End Road.

After a fire investigation, it is believed the most likely cause of the fire is accidental, started by discarded smoking materials.

Group Commander Lee Slipanczewski said: “Crews worked very hard using excellent offensive firefighting to reduce the spread of fire as quickly as possible.

“This is a timely reminder to ask homeowners to ensure they have a working smoke alarm on each floor of their property and that it is tested regularly.