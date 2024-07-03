Fire started deliberately in Dunstable garden allotment

By Jo Robinson
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 15:27 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 16:25 BST
A fire in a Dunstable garden allotment was started deliberately, Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue has said.

A crew was called to a fire at a property in Long Meadow at 6.15pm on Thursday, June 27.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This fire was deemed to be deliberate. Local residents informed our crew there was a group of youths smoking and drinking in the location where the fire started and there were signs of previous fire setting in the same block."

