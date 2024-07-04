Fire was started 'deliberately' near busy A5/M1 link in Houghton Regis
Firefighters stopped flames from spreading near a busy roadway in Houghton Regis.
Crews from Ampthill, Toddington, Luton and Sandy were called to a grass and bush fire on the A5/M1 link at 5.16pm on Saturday, June 29.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, and deemed the cause to be "deliberate".
