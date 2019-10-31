Firefighters at scene as double decker bus bursts into flames in Bury Park

Firefighters are at the scene in Luton after a double decker bus burst into flames.

The fire on the bus is being tackled on Dunstable Road.

Beds Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman for Arriva said: "We can confirm it is one of our vehicles. It was running back to the depot out of service after finishing it’s previous journey, the fire brigade are attending and a full investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out.

"No one injured and bus is able to be off the carriage way and in the bus lane."

A BedsPolice spokesman said: "We were called at around 4.19pm today (Thursday) to a report of a double decker bus on fire in Dunstable Road, Luton.

"Emergency services attended and the fire has since been put out. The road was closed for a short time, but has now re-opened."

