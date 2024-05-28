Firefighters battle accidental vehicle blaze in Luton
Firefighters stopped flames from spreading when a vehicle caught light in Luton.
A crew from Dunstable was called to a small vehicle fire in Pastures Way on Thursday (May 23) at 11.25am.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
