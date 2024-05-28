Firefighters battle 'significant' building blaze in Luton during Bank Holiday

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th May 2024, 10:46 BST
Firefighters battled a "significant" building fire in Luton during the Bank Holiday.

Crews descended on Park Street yesterday morning (May 27) and managed to contain the fire.

The public were asked to avoid the immediate area while the situation was ongoing.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a comment.

