Firefighters called to blaze at Luton's Power Court site

By News Reporter
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 12:22 am
Updated Saturday, 5th February 2022, 12:24 am

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Luton' s Power Court site just before midnight on Friday evening.

An eyewitness was walking near to the UK Centre For Carnival Arts in St Mary's Road when he spotted smoke and called the fire service.

He said: "There was a lot of smoke that caught my attention and an orange glow behind the barriers.

The fire at Power Court

"I looked a bit closer and I could see a fire, with at least a few branches alight. The flames were quite high so called emergency services."

Beds Fire Service has been asked for more information.

Firefighters were called to the scene
Luton