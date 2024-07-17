Firefighters douse 'large' midnight blaze on back of lorry trailer in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters doused a blaze on the back of an artic trailer in Luton after a number of pallets caught light.

A crew was called to a "large" fire in Laporte Way at 12.46am on Thursday, July 11.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, fans to clear smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. The cause of the fire was accidental.

"There were no reports of injury and it is unknown how the fire started."