Firefighters extinguish bin lorry blaze in Luton after recycling is accidentally set alight

By James Lowson
Published 10th May 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 16:11 BST
Firefighters snuffed out burning waste spotted in a bin lorry in Luton this morning (10 May).

The recycling waste from a truck in Luton caught fire on Scott Road near Aldi at around 10am.

Emergency responders were sent to Scott Road Industrial Estate to combat the blaze, with dozens of bin bags being thrown out of the vehicle.

Two fire engines and crews were sent to the scene, and firefighters used breathing apparatus while safely removing the smoking bags from the lorry.

The scene after the fire was snuffed out
The scene after the fire was snuffed out

Once the burning waste was safely off the truck, they used two hose reels and stack drags to extinguish the flaming rubbish.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the vehicle was undamaged and the cause of the fire was accidental.

Luton Council also shared a photo from the scene on social media. The authority is once again asking the public to recycle responsibly.

A Luton Council spokesperson said: “We are asking residents not to put electricals, batteries or vapes in their bins. Luckily, our bin crew spotted the fire on board before it escalated. The incident took place this morning near an industrial estate in Sundon Park.”

The council is advising residents to check where electrics can be safely recycled on its website.

