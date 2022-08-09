Crews from Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Luton, Sandy, and Toddington descended upon Green Lane to tackle the blaze, which covered an area of 500m x 400m.

Farm machinery was even used to douse the inferno.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called out on Friday, August 5, at 3.56pm to a large field fire on Green Lane, Totternhoe.

The field fire in Totternhoe. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"The fire involved stubble and unbaled straw measuring about 500m x 400m.

"There were appliances from Dunstable and Luton, a rural water tender from Toddington, a multi role vehicle from Sandy, and the Incident Command Unit from Leighton Buzzard.

"Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel, high pressure lance, beaters and farm machinery."

