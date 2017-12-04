Firefighters plea: stay safe over Christmas after spate of fires

Firefighters from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy weekend in the lead up to Christmas dealing with two serious house fires and several other incidents that could have been more dangerous.

In one case the occupants were out of the house at the time and a smoke alarm alerted neighbours to the fire.

At 6.23pm on Friday Fire Control received a call about a fire in a house in Frederick Street, Luton. Firecrews from Luton and Stopsley Community Fire

Stations found the kitchen of a two storey terraced house on fire. Ade Yule, Borough Commander South said: “Fire crews extinguished a fire in the kitchen and searched the remainder of the house for a reported mum and children.

“The fire started accidentally and was caused by electric fault in the kitchen. Fortunately a smoke alarm alerted neighbours who called us. We had to break into the house but we stopped the fire from causing even more damage, especially as this was a terraced house.”

Calls also included: Brewers Hill Road, Dunstable, 3.16am on Sunday. One elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

>2.32om on Saturday to a cooker fire in Dorset Court, Kingsland road, Luton. Fortunately the fire was out on arrival and fire crews cleared

smoke from the property using their positive pressure ventilation.

>Saturday 10.09pm a cooking fire, this time at Butterworth Path, Luton. The fire was out on arrival but firefighters administered first aid to a casualty.

>10.47am on Sunday 3 December a fire in a boiler at a house in Bunyans Walk, Harlington. Fire crews fisolated gas and electric supplies before ventilating the property. There were no casualties.

Commander Yule said: “We want people to enjoy the festive period but I’d also like to remind people to take extra care during the holiday season and to check their smoke alarms regularly. If you are having guests over make sure they know how to evacuate your property quickly if there is a fire or other incident.”