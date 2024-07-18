Firefighters rescue man from tree in Sundon after he tried to fetch drone and got stuck

By Jo Robinson
Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:26 BST
They might be more used to rescuing cats from trees - but this time firefighters were called to help a man who got stuck in a tree after trying to recover his drone.

A crew from Toddington was called to Harlington Road, Sundon, to help the 26-year-old at 10.55pm on Wednesday, July 10.

Firefighters used a nine metre ladder to rescue the man.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: "The gentlemen involved had climbed the tree to try and recover his drone that had got stuck in the tree."

News you can trust since 1891
