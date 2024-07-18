Firefighters rescue man from tree in Sundon after he tried to fetch drone and got stuck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They might be more used to rescuing cats from trees - but this time firefighters were called to help a man who got stuck in a tree after trying to recover his drone.

A crew from Toddington was called to Harlington Road, Sundon, to help the 26-year-old at 10.55pm on Wednesday, July 10.

Firefighters used a nine metre ladder to rescue the man.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: "The gentlemen involved had climbed the tree to try and recover his drone that had got stuck in the tree."