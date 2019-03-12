Five Guys closes in Luton town centre

Five Guys in Luton closed its doors for the last time last week after spending three years in the town centre.

Staff that worked for the American restaurant that focused on burgers, hot dogs and chips, have been offered opportunities in other stores, where there is a vacancy.

A spokesman for Five Guys said: “The decision to close the restaurant was not taken lightly. All members of our Five Guys Crew have been offered opportunities in other stores where there is a vacancy.

“If a suitable position is not available their role will be made redundant on an enhanced redundancy package.

“We value the loyalty of our customers and know that some of them will be disappointed by the news.”