Five Luton men charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Five men from Luton have appeared in court charged with conspiring to supply 57kgs of cocaine and heroin.

The men were arrested following a series of warrants across the town on Thursday (1 February) which came after a further 12 people were held earlier this year. The investigation is being led by the Eastern Regional Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Mohammed Irfan Khan, 34, of Dunstable Road, Mohammed Waqas, 28, of Shervington Grove and Mohammed Aakil, 38, of Old Bedford Road have all been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. They appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (2 February) and were remanded pending a further court appearance.

Zaroof Sabir, 36, of Beverley Road, and Imran Hussain, 32, of Kingsway, were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. They appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday (2 February) and were remanded pending a further court appearance.

Richard Barnes, 35, of Dexter Close, Luton, appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice and was bailed pending a further court appearance.

Detective Inspector Trevor Davidson from ERSOU said: “We will not tolerate the use and supply of drugs and are committed to tackling this crime.”