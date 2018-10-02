Five men go on trial for the murder of Azaan John Kaleem

Five men from Luton will go on trial today (Tuesday) at the Old Bailey, London, for the murder of Azaan John Kaleem in Luton on Thursday, March 22.

Azaan John, 18, died from stab wounds two days after the incident, which took place in Hartsfield Road at around 5.20pm.

The five men facing trial are Reece Bliss-McGrath, 20, of Exton Avenue, Rashaan Ellis, 18, of Derwent Road, Ross Noon, 18, of Abbots Wood Road, Harrison Searle, 18, of Derwent Road, Callum Smith, 19, of Cowridge Crescent.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.