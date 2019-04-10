Five people safeguarded as police shut down Luton brothel

Police have shut down a brothel in Luton after complaints from a member of the public about anti-social behaviour

The officers attended the address at Cowper Street in New Town, following a report from that a number of people were coming in-and-out of the property and it had become a source of anti-social behaviour in the area.

During a search of the home, a number of items were found suggesting that it was being used as a brothel. Five people found at the address have been safeguarded.

The property has been issued with a 24-hour closure notice and was closed following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ court hearing on Monday (8 April).

PC Saqib Khan, from the local community team, said: “Tackling prostitution and anti-social behaviour are two of our priorities. We work closely with our partners to create a network of support to the victims of exploitation.

“We are also working on educating the offenders in order to reduce this kind of criminality in our county.”

If you have any information about anti-social behaviour in your area you can report it to the police by calling 101.