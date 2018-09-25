Fly-tipper fined after being caught on camera in Harlington

A fly-tipper has been fined over £1,600 after his vehicle was caught on a council camera in Harlington.

On 1 March 2017, Mr Patrick Delaney of Figtree Hill, Hemel Hempstead was captured by Central Bedfordshire Council’s cameras fly-tipping from a van onto the middle of the road known as The Bottoms, in Harlington, which is a fly-tipping hot spot.

The camera provided clear evidence of waste being taken from the vehicle and depositing in the middle of the road. When interviewed, Mr Delaney claimed that someone had cloned his van’s number plate, which he had reported to Hertfordshire Police, but no police records could be found to support that statement.

Mr Delaney attended Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 September and was found guilty. He was fined £600, ordered to pay costs of £1,000 and a victim’s surcharge of £48, totalling £1,648.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This prosecution shows how useful our cameras can be in helping us to reduce crime, nuisance and anti-social behaviour, and assist in securing prosecutions.

“Fly-tipping is a deliberate and thoughtless act that impacts on the environment, local residents and in this case, road users too. Our team works relentlessly to ensure nuisance fly-tippers are caught, including cameras in hot spots. Those who fail to properly dispose of any type of waste can be assured that we will use this evidence to take them to court.”

Residents can help us reduce this crime by reporting any incidents of fly-tipping to our customer services team on 0300 300 8302 or by emailing customers@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.