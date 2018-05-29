Following her dream

An eight-year-old drummer from Luton recently starred in ITV’s Little Big Shots with her first national drum performance.

Geneva London, who only started playing drums shortly after her seventh birthday, was interviewed by Dawn French after her performance on the ITV talent show.

Geneva London

Little Big Shots shines the spotlight on the world’s most talented children.

The drummer wants to use her own experience to help inspire other children to find their passion and follow their dreams.

In April, Geneva was selected to star in Robinson’s Fruit Shoot’s latest campaign, she can be seen drumming in the TV advert and she is also the face for the company’s It’s My Thing campaign.

She said: “I enjoy beating the drum hard, feeling the groove of the song and expressing myself!

Geneva London Little Big Shots Interview

“I love to inspire the world through music!”

Geneva, who plans to start a girl group by the age of ten, wants to do a nationwide school tour where she aims to inspire boys and girls throughout the country through her performances and motivational messages.

Her mum Keysha said: “Her dream is to inspire girls and boys all over the world, her motto is Play Your Way, and she uses this motto to encourage people all over the world to ‘be yourself, find your passion and move to your own beat’.

“She has already received enquiries from schools who would like her to perform and share her journey and experiences with pupils to inspire them to think big and give their best!

“Geneva has already begun to receive messages and videos from parents and children internationally who have been inspired by her journey.”

Geneva has big plans for her future and hopes to write and star in her own movie when she is a teenager.

For more information about Geneva London visit http://iamgeneva.london