Footballers at Mandip Mudhar memorial tournament fight food poverty in Luton!

A memorial football tournament to honour a young man who donated his organs has dedicated its efforts to fighting food poverty in Luton.

The Mandip Mudhar Memorial Foundation held its annual tournament on August 4, as players from across the home counties descended on Luton to raise awareness about organ donation in BAME communities and support the Luton Foodbank.

Mandip died in a road accident in 2001, resulting in his brother, Bobby Mudhar, setting up the Foundation, which was this year presented with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK.

Bobby, chairman of the Mandip Mudhar Memorial Foundation, said: “The Foundation always strives to support local causes, and we are pleased that we raised an amount that will go towards helping families struggling in our town.

“My family and I are always so pleased by the way the local community supports the event. It is very humbling to have such generous people come along to support us on the day and all the volunteers and players who make this a special day year on year.”

The football fun day raised £500 for the Luton Foodbank and the Foundation is now celebrating its 18th year.

Liz Stringer, chairperson of Luton Foodbank, said: “The example set Bobby and the Mudhar family is a reminder of how generous and kind-spirited we Lutonians are. The donation will go towards our continuing pledge to eradicate food poverty in our town.”

