Former Hatters player thrilled by his ‘Silver Wish’ as Luton beat Morecambe

A former Hatters player returned to Kenilworth Road on Saturday to watch the team take on Morecambe.

Michael Cullen, 87, who now lives in Trefoil House care home in Luton, began his professional career for the Hatters in the 1950s where he went on to score 19 goals in 126 games as a winger.

Michael watching the game

He also played for Grimsby and Derby, and was picked for Scotland in 1956.

The former player spoke about going back to the club as part of Trefoil House’s Silver Wishes campaign, which is part of parent company Quantum Care’s 25th anniversary celebrations, where all residents in its 26 homes would be granted a wish.

Michael’s wish was to go back to watch a game at Luton Town.

The home contacted the club who were pleased to be able to make his wish come true and he attended the match on Saturday.

Michael looking at his picture at the club

He said: “I had an absolutely brilliant day. I really loved seeing people I knew from my time at the club all those years ago. It was so good but I would love to do it all over again as the day was over far too quickly!”

Michael had a wonderful day meeting new and old fans, some of which came to meet him and got his autograph, and he also featured in the match programme on the day.

Michael’s daughter, Mary Cullen-Pike lives in Australia and sent an email to thank Trefoil House. She wrote: “I just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart and this said with the utmost sincerity and genuineness.

“I would also like to thank Luton Town Football Club for acknowledgement of Dad’s service to the town, the write up in their program and obviously from the photos what lengths they also went to ensure this was a memorable day for Dad.”

Michael meeting fans